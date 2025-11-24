Luna Park debuts 45-meter ‘Booster’ at Pier 8

Luna Park returns to Pier 8 in Funchal this Friday, November 28th, and will remain open until January 11th, bringing with it a major new attraction. It’s called ‘Booster’ and is a radical ride 45 meters high, promising to be the most impressive attraction this year.

In statements to DIÁRIO, Rui Carvalho, the promoter responsible for the installation of Luna Park, explained that this attraction consists of a “giant” mast with two chairs at opposite ends that rotate simultaneously with the mast, this being the main focus of the entire organization to reinforce the amusement park’s offerings. “It’s a big novelty this year at Cais 8,” he stated, guaranteeing that the equipment complements the usual range of attractions that the public already knows, including children’s rides and other more intense ones.

The park will open to the public every day from 3 pm, closing at 1 am during the week and at 2 am on the eve of holidays and weekends. On December 23rd and 31st, the respective opening hours will be extended until 4 am.

From Diário Notícias

