The last detainees from the mega drug seizure arrive in Funchal.

Five detainees arrived this afternoon at the Funchal Marina in a Navy boat under heavy security, involving coordinated operations with the Judicial Police, the Air Force, and the Maritime Authority.

They were the last five to disembark, completing the group of 10 crew members from the vessels intercepted at sea, in an operation that resulted in the seizure of more than 7,000 kilos of cocaine.

The military boat docked in a controlled manner at the pier, where PJ (Judicial Police) vehicles were waiting for the detainees, who were immediately transferred under close surveillance. The perimeter of the Funchal Marina was isolated by police and military teams in a swift operation.

The first five suspects were brought in yesterday and have already been questioned in Funchal, where they were remanded in custody. The remaining five only arrived in the Region today, after operational procedures were completed aboard the naval vessels involved.

The operation, which DIÁRIO reported on from the very beginning, resulted from the interception of two fishing vessels coming from South America, about 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometers) from Lisbon.

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO, in addition to the drugs transported on board, part of the bales were even unloaded in Madeira (approximately 1 ton), with the support of the Maritime Police and the coordination of the PJ (Judicial Police), and this component is also being investigated.

The first shipment was intercepted on November 17th, carrying four and a half tons of cocaine; the second, on November 20th, carrying more than two and a half tons. Part of the cargo was unloaded in Madeira.

With the arrival of the last five detainees in Funchal, the process now moves to a new judicial stage.

From Diário Notícias

