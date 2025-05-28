A message from me.

Dear Readers

Many of you have kindly sent me messages, photos, information recently, and I appreciate it greatly.

I have been less active on the blog these past few weeks due to an unresolved issue with the mesh from a hernia operation I had last year. To make matters worse, I experienced a severe viral infection over the weekend, leading to hospitalization on Monday night due to dehydration and mineral loss, resulting in kidney failure. I was supposed to leave for a much-anticipated two-week holiday this Friday, and this situation has understandably caused me some distress. I remain hopeful that I will still be able to go, perhaps a day or two later than planned.

Please understand if I am slow to respond over the next week or so. I will reply as soon as I can.

