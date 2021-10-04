4 New Cases for Madeira

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 16 October 2021, four new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 11,876 confirmed cases of covid-19, reports the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in your daily newsletter

It is, according to the bulletin, one case imported from the United States of America and three of local transmission.

There are now 11 more recovered cases to report, for a total of 11,733.

Accounts made are 67 active cases, of which 14 are imported cases and 60 are of local transmission.

Like this: Like Loading...