New Measures From Saturday 27th November

I will leave this post pinned to the top of the blog, and update when I have more information.

We are now in a transition week, where it is only needed to have either or, Vaccine Certificate or rapid test.

Still many places are not checking this especially smaller restaurants and bars, but I think from 27th it will be more widespread.

I have some answers from Dorita Mendonça from some of the questions raised. Plus the option for you to send me more questions if you have any doubts.

So new measures from the 27th November are as follows.

1- Keep all the basic measures of individual and collective protection, in open and closed environments mandatory – use of mask, hygiene, hand disinfection and distance of 1.5 meters.

2- Recommend vaccination to all citizens over 12 years of age, namely with 1, 2 or 3 doses according to the recommended vaccination schedule.

3- Establish massive testing of the population with a rapid antigen test, on a weekly basis.

Every 15 days is now every 7 days, these tests are free.

4- Establish the requirements for the presentation of proof of vaccination and rapid antigen testing (weekly) for access to any event.

5- To exercise/attend, activities/events in the public and private sector: sports, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, gyms, bars and clubs, cultural, cinemas, night activities, games, casinos, and other similar social activities, must be vaccinated and tested – rapid antigen test, weekly.

6- Residential structures for the elderly

Mandatory weekly tests for employees and residents. Restriction of visits (1 visit per resident) – it is mandatory to be vaccinated and tested – rapid antigen test – weekly contingency plans activated.

7- Supermarkets and Superstores

Recommend that users are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis with a rapid antigen test.

8 – Public transport

Recommend that users are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis with a rapid antigen test.

9- Airports and ports

the recommendation of the previous resolution is maintained: vaccinated or recovered or tested with a rapid antigen test, with the need for repetition on the 5th/7th day for residents, students and emigrants and their families.

Non-vaccinated residents will be advised to vaccinate at their respective centers (they cannot participate in events).

All the above runs from 27th November till December 15th. There is a possibility these measures can be extended.

Tourism – Some information from Dorita Mendonça (Tourism Secretary)

All tourists will also need to be tested weekly, rapid antigen test, is also FREE for all tourists.

I would strongly advise all tourists to get a rapid test before they arrive, so at least you have this for the first 5-6 days of your stay. A self NHS test is not accepted.

Unvaccinated Tourists are not welcome. If you are unvaccinated there really is no point to come, as you will not be able to do anything without a test and full vaccine certificate.

Some Questions and Answers are below.

So don’t you think every passenger should have an Antigen test on arrival, but this would be almost impossible? We have suggested this to the health authorities, we are waiting for their reply.

Will the Dark Green QR code from Madeira safe be accepted? I’m thinking not as I have seen tourists being refused entry into clubs trying to use this method. – the QR code generated in Madeira Safe is for use at the airport. The European Digital Certificate has its own QRcode and although I am not 100% sure ( because I haven´t been to clubs lately – maybe you can name one where this happened, and we will try to check for sure) I think this is the one valid for some existing apps and software.

From the UK, are the printed NHS papers accepted? Yes – it should be accepted if it has all the information about vaccination – name, id number, type of vaccine, dates of the vaccine.

We also need to know what is accepted from all countries. As earlier, when Madeira started welcoming vaccinated tourists we informed what was the proof requirements: Name, ID number, type of vaccine, dates and should be issued by a health center.

Will the testing for Tourists have a cost or free for them also? The test recommendation is for locals and tourists, therefore a weekly antigen will be free also for tourists.

More Questions

If you have more questions please email them to me at madeiraislannews@gmail.com as questions will get lost within the blog comments, and I will get answers and update this blog post.

Also please note, I am still waiting for an updated list of where you can get tested, at the moment you can see where to get tested on the link below. please note this does not include the pop-up tents in Funchal, or other areas, so these are more options as well.

Where to get tested click here.

Like this: Like Loading...