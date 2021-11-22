MONDAY MORNING WITH A FULL HOUSE IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

A house full of cruise ships beautifying Funchal’s bay marks the start of this week at the Port of Funchal, brightening the sights of all enthusiasts with the presence of four ships.

Dawn this Monday at the port of the Madeiran capital took place with four ships framing the tip at dawn.

Among those present are the ships Vasco da Gama and Star Legend, which stayed overnight and are scheduled to leave at 2 pm and 1 pm, respectively.

In turn, Aidablu arrived at 6:30 am and shortly thereafter, at 7:00 am, entered the Port of Funchal or Marina.

The sailing ship Alexander Von Humboldt 2 was forced to anchor.

The images were captured this morning by drone by Luís Fernandes, JM collaborator.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...