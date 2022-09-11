Jorge Palma and band suffered food poisoning in Madeira

A week after performing in Ponta do Sol, Portuguese musician, singer and songwriter Jorge Palma revealed that the reason that forced him to cancel the concert scheduled for this Friday, at Jazz nas Vilas, in Sobreda da Caparica, was due to the fact that he and all the other members of his band suffered food poisoning during their recent trip to the island of Madeira.

It was the singer himself who announced the reason and justification for canceling this Saturday’s concert, in a publication made this Saturday on his official page on the social network Facebook.

“My entire team was affected by food poisoning (or virus) at the last concert in Madeira. I thought I had passed unscathed, but yesterday (Friday), I had acute symptoms, which affected me to the point of not being able to take the stage. .

This Saturday, as he managed to “improve significantly”, he returned to the stage, this time in Tavira.

Jorge Palma was the first headliner at the Festas da Ponta do Sol 2022, having performed on the night of Friday, September 2nd.

From Diário Notícias

