The President of the Republic visits Madeira this Sunday, JM learned this morning.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will carry out a short program with emphasis on lunch with the President of the Regional Government.

This will be the first visit by the Head of State since he was re-elected. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa even scheduled a visit to Madeira for the beginning of March, but the weather conditions did not allow it.

At that March meeting, the President was also going to meet with the reappointed representative of the Republic and had an identical agenda for the Azores.

From Jornal Madeira