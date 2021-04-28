In a statement, Easyjet makes it known that it has adjusted its Flexibility Guarantee “so that customers can confidently book this summer’s trips, knowing that if their plans change, their reservations will also be able to be changed”.

With this change, says the company, “all customers can now change their flights free of charge, on any day before departure, for all flights and for all destinations this summer”. It also adds that “customers whose travel is affected by a government restriction, or by a mandatory quarantine, may receive a refund for their flight, even if it has not yet been canceled”.

“All customers can now change their flights for this summer with no change fee, anytime up to two hours before departure, providing even more last-minute flexibility. Unlike other airlines, there are no restrictions on dates or destinations; customers can switch to any flights currently on sale by the end of September 2022 and to any other destination on the easyJet network, which covers 35 countries in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. This means that if there are some significant restrictions on traveling in the destination country, such as isolation on arrival or on your return, customers can easily move their trip to another country on the easyJet network ”, further reinforces the company.

The airline continues to lead this market segment by offering a refund policy for those passengers who have been affected by local blockages and travel restrictions across Europe, which means that customers benefit from the possibility of receiving a refund even that your flights have not been canceled. This possibility has now been extended to include mandatory quarantines, so that customers can book with confidence, knowing that if these restrictions are introduced, they can also benefit from this flexibility.

From Jornal Madeira