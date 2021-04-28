According to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, until April 25 th, 81,673 vaccines against covid-19 were administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

“Vaccinated people are among the priority groups defined in the Regional Vaccination Plan against covid-19 in RAM, according to the allocation of vaccines to the region,” he recalls in a statement.

According to the same statement, “of the total number of vaccines administered (81,673), 60,077 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 21,596 were second doses of the vaccine”. This means that “8.5% of the resident population already has a complete vaccination and 23.6% a dose of the vaccine”.

Furthermore, it reveals that, “in the week under analysis, 11,932 vaccines were administered, of which 9804 were first doses and 2128 second doses of vaccine”.

According to the Regional Secretariat of Health and Civil Protection, this week vaccination against covid-19 will be continued, with a reinforcement of vaccines to be administered to people living in the municipalities and with priority for vaccination.

In Porto Santo, the vaccine is scheduled for April 30th and May 1st.

