The President of the Regional Government considers that the end of the state of emergency at national level cannot jeopardize the mandatory withdrawal in Madeira.

The state of emergency for Portugal ends on April 30th.

“You can’t stay, we have to find a solution,” said Miguel Albuquerque. “Any restriction on freedom of movement, such as curfews, to be legitimate, implies a legal framework. According to the Prime Minister, there will not be a total lack of definition, and therefore, I think the state of calamity will be decreed, in order to provide support for decisions regarding curfews. “

If the central government does not make this decision, said Miguel Albuquerque, the Region has the possibility to do so within the scope of the regional Civil Protection.