The last 24 hours in the Autonomous Region of Madeira revealed another 6 new cases of covid infection.

This is one case imported from Spain and 5 cases of local transmission.

With the numbers released this Sunday afternoon by the Regional Directorate of Health, the total number of confirmed cases is now 9,531 and Saturday the accounting was at 9,525.

In the same information, it is made available that between Saturday and today there are 2 new cases of recovery to be registered, going to a total of 9,389, compared to 9,387 the day before.

That said, the Region currently has 70 active cases.

It maintains the number of deaths to be 72, since the first case of covid was detected in Madeira, in March 2020, and the first death was recorded on 1st November 2021.