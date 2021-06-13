After a break of many months, the largest tour operator in the world, TUI Germany, today resumed flights to Madeira.

To mark this fact, Quinta do Furão toasted the first guests of that operator to arrive at the hotel with a cocktail of Madeira wine. Today, 32 guests from Germany arrived at this small unit in the north of the island on flights from TuiFly, the operator’s airline.

“It is a sign that points to a clear path towards normality in the return to tourism”, considers Pedro Costa, director of Quinta do Furão.

From Diário Notícias