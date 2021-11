Until last November 14, 407,207 vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), since December 31, 2020.

Of the total number of vaccines administered in RAM (407,207), 209,892 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 207,226 doses of complete vaccination, according to information provided by the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

Highlight also for the 15,821 booster/additional doses that have already been given in the Region.

