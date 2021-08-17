Yesterday, the Regional Government requested the support of the Public Security Police (PSP) in order to intervene in situations of non-compliance with the preventive rules for combating the covid-19 pandemic, and this request took effect this Monday.

In a note sent to the newsroom, the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection informs that, yesterday, August 16, several notices were raised for infringement of the rules for preventing the pandemic.

It should be recalled that the request for support was made this Monday, on the sidelines of the visit to the premises of the Regional Civil Protection Service, at a meeting between Miguel Albuquerque, President of the Regional Government, Pedro Ramos, Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection, and the PSP Regional Commander for Madeira, represented by Chief Superintendent Luís Simões.

On the occasion, the Regional Commander of Madeira also informed that the PSP has been proactive and that since the beginning of the summer, and only in Porto Santo, close to 50 administrative offenses had already been raised for infringement of the pandemic prevention rules , establishments and citizens, and in most of these records the offenders are residents of the island of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira