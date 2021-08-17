Today there are 25 new positive cases of covid-19 reported in Madeira, with 308 infections being active. With regard to the new cases detected, 9 were imported cases (3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Switzerland, 2 from Ukraine and 2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 16 were of local transmission.

In total, there are still 175 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various test posts in the RAM.

At this moment, 10 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, 8 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19.

According to regional health authorities, in the last 24 hours 30 cases were reported as recovered.

This Tuesday, a total of 69 people were also accounted for in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

Regarding active surveillance of contacts of positive cases, 590 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira