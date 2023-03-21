INVESTMENT OF 458 THOUSAND EUROS RECOVERED THE PIER OF MADALENA DO MAR

The Madalena do Mar wharf was recently the subject of a profound recovery, completed at the end of last year, whose investment amounted to 458 thousand euros.

Now the works are completed, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit this space this Wednesday morning, at 11 am.

“The rehabilitation work on the pier at Madalena do Mar was intended to return that infrastructure to operational and safety conditions. In this way, the consolidated wall of the escarpment overlooking the pier was replaced and reinforced, including the resolution of occasional situations of erosion, in addition to draining the docking area”, says a statement from the Presidency of the Regional Government.

The same note mentions that repairs to the pier and the replacement of pier accessories, such as metal guardrails and mooring bollards, had yet to be carried out.

As part of this contract, public lighting was also installed in the access tunnel and on the pier

The work was awarded to the company Máxima Dinâmica.

From Jornal Madeira

