TEN ANIMALS ADOPTED AS PART OF THE VASCO GIL KENNEL ADOPTION CAMPAIGN

From the 6th to the 20th of March, in the shopping centers La Vie, Fórum and Madeira Shopping, the first animal adoption campaign of the Canil do Vasco Gil of 2023, which was promoted by the Animal Welfare Unit of the City Council of Funchal.

A total of 65 animals, 48 ​​dogs and 17 cats, whose life, until now, was spent in a cage at the Vasco Gil Kennel.

As a result of this exhibition, a total of 10 animals were adopted, 6 dogs and 4 cats.

The municipality considers the initiative carried out with the fundamental support of the shopping centers very positive, noting, in this period, a significant increase in the number of telephone contacts, visits to the kennel and to the facilities of the Animal Cause, in Rua da Alegria, as well as the interest in the animals on display and the search for others that still remain in the kennel.

In a statement, CMF thanks all adopters, visitors and stakeholders in this process.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...