Lost tourist in Santana has been located and is fine

The 32-year-old Dutch tourist who was lost since last night in a levada in Santana, was located at dawn and is in good health.

According to the commander of the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana, the foreigner spent the night outside, but remains in contact via cell phone.

A team from the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Forestry Police are going through Levada do Rei to try to get him out of the slippery area where he is.

It is known that the firefighters had to turn back during the night, as they encountered a collapse on the route that prevented them from continuing.

From Diário Notícias

