DIESEL RISES ALMOST FIVE CENTS AND APPROACHES TWO EUROS PER LITER IN MADEIRA

After gasoline 95, it is now simple diesel that is close to two euros per liter in Madeira.

The Regional Government set this Friday the maximum price for fuel sales to the public for the next week and raised the price of diesel by almost five cents. As of Monday, simple diesel will cost 1.932 euros, which corresponds to an increase of 4.9 cents compared to this week.

On the other hand, gasoline 95 drops three cents, costing 2,032 euros per litre.

Colored diesel is the one that rises the most in the next week: 5.4 cents. Monday costs 1,582 euros.

From Jornal Madeira

They really are robbing us on the island, with one of the lowest wages in Europe, and one of the highest fuel prices, it is getting totally ridiculous now. 😡🤬😡

Like this: Like Loading...