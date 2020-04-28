A group of people from Câmara de Lobos recorded a video to give hope to the people of that municipality, with the song ‘Oh gente da minha terra’, by Mariza, as a ‘background’, performed by Carolina Silva.
The idea came from João Pedro, a stylist from that municipality, who believes that everything will pass and that people will have their lives back.
“The main reason for creating this video was to support our people with motivational phrases that everything will be fine,” he explained.
“I feel very proud of the final result, simple but beautiful, where the main message is to believe that everything will be okay, no matter what we have been through or we may be going through, it is necessary to believe in a better tomorrow and like the old saying says: “The Union is strength.” And we, xavelhas, are united in this battle ”, he added.
The video was prepared by Elton Cantoni.
List of stakeholders:
1- Luana Oliveira
2- Sérgio Rocha
3- Sofia Ferreira
4- Rodrigo Oliveira
5- Fátima Oliveira
6- Eduarda Oliveira
7- Mónica Ferreira
8- Joana Santos
9- Laura Ferreira
10- Angela Rocha
11- Samanta Abreu
12- Monica Abreu
13- Bia Pinto
14- Carolina Barros
15- Catarina Aguiar
16- Eduarda Azevedo
17- Jessica Freitas
18- Cláudia Câmara
19- Leonardo Abreu
20- Sandro Oliveira
21- Rúben Aguiar
22- João Pedro Oliveira