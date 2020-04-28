Summery of 27 April 2020 Press Confernce

Today ’s meeting was short meaning good news.

• 0 new cases

• 1 new recovered bringing the total recovered cases to 35

• 3 Dutch patients who recovered in the last few days have been repatriated to their respective countries of residence

• More than 500 tests carried out on people who live in the housing complex Nova Cidade in Câmera de Lobos where the original case came from

• The re-establishment of activities will take place, but the restrictions will continue. We will have to learn to live with them until a vaccine or a cure is found

• 2908 total tests done to date

• 1 patient still in hopital .

• 33 isolated in hotels

• 18 in their homes

Câmera de Lobos • 222 tests have been done on people from the chain in the case of this parish.

• 191 were negative

• 31 positive and investigations are still ongoing

Issues arising from reporters ’ questions We are all anxious to know if the state of emergency will be reduced to a state of calamity

There may be different conditions for Madeira depending on the outcome of the conditions in Câmera de Lobos.

Port Santo has good news with no new cases showing that the restrictions were beneficial

We have no deaths and will continue monitoring the situation.

Jose Gomes (Coach of Maritimo football club) was seen arriving from overseas and was not taken to a hotel for quarantine. He has a medical certificate that allowed him to be confined at home.

The question arose concerning the Island having a few different conditions than the mainland and it seems to be so because our track record is taken into account.

We will have to wait and see what transpires and if the state of emergency is revoked and a state of calamity is implemented then we do not need the approval of the President but only the Government. This is all dependent on what happens from now until then

The reporters are eager to have an answer to what can be done and what is being done to allow football to start up again.

Dr Ramos said that he played football and loves the game, but we are fighting a pandemic and besides the various entities responsible for the game have not reached a consensus because of the restrictive measures that have to be implemented for them to start thinking of the way forward.

Madeira has received the equipment that was promised but there is a portion that the Madeirans have to pay back to the mainland that was not included in the original offer.

Reopening of the economy is going ahead slowly but with caution and many measures that will have to be adhered to and monitored.