The Regional Directorate of Health reports that today, 18 September 2021, another 13 cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 were reported in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, all of which were transmitted locally. There are still 19 people who have recovered to report.

In the epidemiological report released recently, it is noted that the Region now accounts for 11,587 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 11,387 cases reported as having been recovered. In addition to the 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

“There are 125 active cases, of which 34 are imported cases and 91 are of local transmission”, stresses the DRS. “Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 4 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (4 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 42 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the remaining (79) remaining in their own accommodation”.

From Diário Notícias