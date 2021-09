The square opposite Caniço Shopping has big plans ahead.

Take a look below at the intended project, this is the square opposite Caniço Shopping where the taxis wait. Looks like the taxis will be given a new place.

I see no time frame for this project, or when it might be started, let’s hope they rethink a bit and done put so much concrete, you don’t see this much concrete in Santa Cruz, just a cheap way of trying to make something look better, like the promenade at Reis Magos.