INSTALLATION OF LIGHTING IN THE HIGH AREAS OF FUNCHAL HAS ALREADY BEGUN

I think we are all in for a treat this year cause even in Caniço, Caniço de Baixo, and Garajau, there are lights on many more streets that have never had them before.

Several secondary streets in the highest hills of the parishes of Funchal are already prepared to receive Christmas lighting.

In some places, work began yesterday, Saturday, with the passage of cables full of light bulbs between several public lighting poles.

These works only took place in the higher areas of the city, as some readers observed to JM who were surprised by the option, since the main lighting work is in the downtown area, where no action on the ground is yet visible.

Remember that Funchal traditionally lights up for Christmas from the 1st of December.

