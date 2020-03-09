IASAÙDE reveals, through a press release, that the health authorities have been following, since 8 March, two individuals of Danish nationality, who are in Madeira and who had likely contact with Covid-19, in the country source.

The hotel where they are staying is informed. Citizens have no symptoms, remaining under active surveillance and prophylactic isolation in that hotel until the end of the incubation period.

Information on this situation was transmitted to IASAÚDE by the Danish Health Authority, through the Directorate-General for Health.

From Diário Notícias