STRONG WIND WARNING FOR MADEIRA EXTENDS UNTIL TOMORROW

Following the forecasts released by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, the Funchal Captaincy has updated the strong wind warning, extending it until 06:00 local time tomorrow, May 12th.

In fact, this Thursday, the wind will blow fresh to very fresh and sometimes strong until mid-morning, although you can count on good visibility.

In turn, for the north coast, waves from the northeast quadrant are expected, of 2 to 3 meters, while on the south coast, the swell, from the south quadrant, can reach 1 to 1.5 meters.

In this sense, the Port Authority of Funchal recommends that vessel owners or shipowners take the necessary precautions so that they remain in safe harbors.

From Jornal Madeira

