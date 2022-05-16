CRISTIANO RODRIGUES HAS ALREADY BEEN OPERATED ON IN TURKEY AND LEFT INTENSIVE CARE

Cristiano Rodrigues, a Madeiran emigrant who campaigned for funds for an emergency operation in Turkey, has already been operated on and left intensive care today.

The news was confirmed to JM by her mother, Ana Isabel Rodrigues, who shared a video of her son with whom she had the opportunity to speak via video call and made a point of saying how grateful she is for the support received, not only financial but also messages and shares.

According to the mother, 80% of the tumor lodged in the head was removed through the nose. As there is no possibility of removing the rest, the doctors “will see if, with the treatment, it doesn’t grow”, she told the newspaper.

Ana Isabel Rodrigues hopes that her son can be discharged within a week and return to London, in the meantime, she can also go to him and help him recover.

Emigrated to the United Kingdom six years ago, Cristiano Rodrigues was spending a few days on vacation in Turkey, visiting a fellow countryman, when he felt sick and had to be taken to hospital. He did tests and they detected a tumor. Doctors advised against returning to London, the chef was forced to stay in Istanbul to remove the tumor that was leaving him blind. Through the ‘Gofundme’ platform, he obtained the necessary funds for the operation, as reported last week.

From Jornal Madeira

