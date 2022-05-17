First Levada Walk this Year

Last week I enjoyed my first Levada walk, a walk I have never done from Camacha to Rita’s Tea House along Levada dos Tornos.

This is a great walk, about an hour, and great views and easy going. There is a waterfall to walk under só you might get a little wet, but this is normally dry in the summer months.

We parked the car in Camacha just down from the square in a dead end road. Then you get straight on the Levada. There are two small tunnels to walk through, when you get to the 3rd Tunnel you walk round this, do not go up the steps built into the grass bank and then you have arrived at Rita’s.

The weather was perfect, and made for great photos as you can see below. Click each to open.

Here is the link to where we left the car.

Park car here.

Click the image below for link to Rita’s Tea House.

