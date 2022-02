The cruise ships AidaMar and Mein Schiff 4 canceled today’s stopover to Madeira due to the sea turmoil, reveals APRAM.

In turn, the Seabourn Encore, from Seabourn Cruise Line, docked this morning in the Port of Funchal, this being a first in Madeira.

The luxury cruise ship arrived at around 7:20 am from Lisbon. Its departure is scheduled for 17:00 towards the Canary Islands.

