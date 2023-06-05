Funchal Council teams are ready for depression Óscar

Funchal City Council has been “preparing the different devices of the various municipal departments”, above all to be “in immediate readiness”, given the forecast of bad weather due to the Óscar depression. Madeira will have orange and red warnings in place due to heavy rain, between today and tomorrow.

In this sense, councilor Bruno Pereira explained that Funchal’s Sapadores Firefighters have four vehicles ready and “loaded with equipment, for any circumstance that may happen, namely pumps and equipment, to clean gutters and water lines, which may be clogged”.

To these are added the departments of water, housing, green spaces, public works and traffic that have “their staff in maximum prevention”, so that, in case “something happens, they can quickly come to the rescue and go to the area” .

“There is also very important work to be done»”, he warns, which is precisely “avoiding issues that may complicate meteorological situations”, as is the case of not leaving civil construction materials on public roads (sand, cement, earth, gravel), a situation that the municipality sought to safeguard, especially with public entities with works in progress, because these materials can clog water lines and gutters.

From Diário Notícias

