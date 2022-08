A few moments ago a dead body was found in the Pináculo area. Apparently, it is the body of the man who had been missing in the area of ​​the Pináculo viewpoint since last Monday.

The Madeira Volunteer Firefighters’ mountain rescue team returned to the scene together with the canine team and went to the scene in a lifeboat to resume the search.

Eventually they found the body of the man who had left the car parked at the view point with the keys in the ignition.

From Diário Notícias

