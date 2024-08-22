Rekindling of the Montado das Rabaças mobilizes resources

The fire that started in Serra de Água and reached the municipality of Ponta do Sol three days ago, was reignited this morning in the Montado das Rabaças area.

According to information from the president of the Ponta do Sol City Council, Célia Pessegueiro, the fire was rekindled at 2:00 am, and it was necessary to immediately move some resources that were in the Lombada area.

Precisely in Lombada, the mayor emphasizes, the fire is more contained, according to information received from the combat front at 7:00 am.

In addition to the resources of the Humanitarian Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, there are also the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, among other resources.

The fire, which has already affected six of the 10 municipalities on the island of Madeira, started on the morning of Wednesday, August 14.

More air resources are expected to arrive today, namely Canadair planes, after the European civil protection mechanism was activated yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

