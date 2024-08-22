Help falls from the sky

Spain is sending two ‘Canadair’ planes to fight the fires in Madeira, after the Republic activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism yesterday. The news was first reported by DIÁRIO and the Regional Government denied it in several media outlets, but later confirmed it. Planes will start operating in the central mountain range this afternoon.

I really don’t know why the government would denied it, when it seemed everyone knew, even the plane spotters that are often at the airport knew, and the times of landing.

Exhausted firefighters and police officers are beginning to show signs of extreme fatigue afterl days of consecutive work. The helicopter has carried out dozens of air strikes over the peaks to try and slow the fire but this was one of the frints still burning well last night. Farmers are counting their lives. Last night there were two active fire fronts that were causing concern. Critics are calling for resignations in the Government and Civil Protection. Albuquerque downplays a possible motion of censure.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...