Bonnie Tyler performs today in São Vicente

Bonnie Taylor, one of the greatest living legends of music, especially from the 80s, is this Thursday, August 22nd, the headliner at the Festas de São Vicente.

After the English singer’s arrival in Madeira was announced in July this year, there were several reactions on social media, doubting whether she would actually perform at the festival or whether it would be another tribute or a lookalike on stage, with DIÁRIO carrying out a ‘Fact Check’ to ‘help’ confirm Bonnie’s presence.

The truth is that this will certainly be a nostalgic night for many, with no shortage of great hits such as ‘Total eclipse of the heart’, ‘Holding out for a hero’ and ‘It’s a Heartache’, among many others that have marked generations.

