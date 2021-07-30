Friday FotoTobi Hughes30th July 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 1 I think the last photo was a repeat, it’s been a long week… 😂 😂 Thanks to May Helen Lien for this photo taken on Levada do Castelejo, taken in the spring of 2018. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related