‘Christmas in the Square’ returns to the Mercado dos Lavradores

This year, Funchal City Council is once again organizing the ‘Natal na Praça’ initiative at the Mercado dos Lavradores.

According to the municipality, “one of the most popular events” promoted by the Markets Division, will take place on the first three Sundays of December, the 5th, 12th and 19th, at Praça do Peixe in the Mercado dos Lavradores.

The start of the initiative, which brings together various entrepreneurs, brands and regional sellers, will be marked by the presence of the vice president of Funchal City Council, Cristina Pedra, this Sunday, at 11:30 am.

From Diário Notícias

