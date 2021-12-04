MORE THAN 50 DEMONSTRATE IN FUNCHAL AGAINST THE VACCINATION OF CHILDREN

The rally took place in front of Quinta Vigia, presidency of the Regional Government, but more than 50 people went to the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, in a demonstration against the vaccination of children with anti-covid vaccines.

Funchal is one of the three cities in the country where demonstrations are taking place, organized by Aliança Lusa, against the decision to vaccinate children from 5 years of age.

Pedro Sousa, from the organization in Funchal, says that the vaccination is a fraud to give pharmaceutical companies money and scare the population.

In Madeira, he strongly criticizes the president of the Regional Government, the regional secretary of health and the regional secretary of Education for “trying to murder children”, “encouraging” them with authorizations in the form of a certificate to enter discos or amusement parks in Madeira for Christmas.

Pedro Sousa also stated that he is preparing a criminal complaint against Miguel Albuquerque with the European judicial bodies.

From Jornal Madeira

