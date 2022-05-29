Rain and wind arrive in Madeira this afternoon

The weather forecast for this Sunday, May 29, 2022, points to the arrival of a cold front that will bring some rain and also an increase in wind intensity.

According to the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the day begins with “periods of very cloudy skies, with the possibility of light showers, especially in the highlands”. But from mid-afternoon, the sky will become “very cloudy with periods of rain”.

As for the wind, it will blow “generally weak (up to 20 km/hour) from the west quadrant, turning southwest in the morning, temporarily moderate (up to 35 km/hour) in the afternoon, blowing sometimes strong (up to 45 km/hour ) in the highlands from the end of the morning”.

From Diário Notícias

