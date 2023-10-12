Flames approach Paul do Mar

The flames are moving down the hillside and are quickly approaching the houses in the parish of Paul do Mar.

This is a worrying scenario, we have the population outside their homes watching and we are really noticing it getting closer and closer. He is taking the hillside route between Prazeres and Paul do Mar”, described the president of the Parish Council moments ago.

Paulo Rodrigues adds that the population is on the street, keeping their eyes on the cliffs, watching the flames evolve. The strong wind is accelerating the spread of the fire.

“I will monitor the situation…I am in permanent contact with the firefighters and it is difficult to get resources here”, he said a few minutes ago.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...