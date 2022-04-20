Is Madeira Facing Huge Problems???

Please stay with me as this is a long post but it’s what I see happening on the island. Please share the post and let me know you’re opinion in the comments below.

Like many places throughout the world, Madeira is going to suffer huge problems this year, as it has already since last summer, but is it going to get worse.?

Let go back before covid, if you wanted to find a job in Madeira, in would be very difficult, and mainly through people you know you might have got lucky. Now fast forward to 2021, it seemed there were jobs everywhere, especially in hotels, bars and restaurants. The service in the area went don’t greatly, and many places you once went to you may not have returned to because of the poor service.

The summer of 2021 saw one of the busiest we had, with a whole new generation of tourist that heard about Madeira being a safe destination, free testing on arriving and departing, and generly open throughout the whole of covid, if you could get here and were allowed to fly. Car hire prices went through the roof and that was if you were lucky to get one, and tourist hot spots were rammed solid, for me really spoiling these places as they were just tooooo crowded.

Now we come to now, April 2022 the busiest April we have ever had, almost impossible to get a car hire, and the cheapest you will probably pay more than your flight and accommodation if samtaying in an Airbnb. Facebook and other social media is awash with people looking for affordable car hie, and if you have not booked in advance its really not going to happen, and most won’t even have a car because of this. Here is an example below I saw on Facebook today.

Last year the link on my blog Zest Car Rental was one of the cheapest search engines I could find, but prices were still double the normal or more during the summer.

Now on to staff problems, there is not a single person I have spoken to in all companies, tour, hotel, bar, restaurant, so on and so on, all looking for staff, it’s an almost impossible job in itself to find good staff now, and of course if you eat out regular you can see how the service in many places is just going down the pan, especially in the big hotel names and their restaurants, it just not worth the stress to eat out if you are someone that enjoys good service. More local places seem to still do well, but they are all under great pressure, and the island is just going to get busier and busier although the summer. Many places also may only open 2-3 days a week as they want to keep their great service but don’t have the staff to stay open, and to book these places, you might have to book weeks in advance, or you will just miss out.

Porto Santo will go into melt down I believe, there are no staff for the island, and they will have one of their busiest years ever. My partner has just returned from being there 3days, had 3 job offers, and he said the service is terrible. They have many peopke from Cabo Verde, and they only really speak Portuguese, and may not even understand our Portuguese to well. On top of that let me tell you, Porto Santo is expecting in the summer 72 flights a week, from many destinations. I just can’t get thst out of my head, and wonder how this island will cope.

Many other problems to with so many new people moving to the island, looking for construction, builders and so on, and just done expect nothing to happen fast. I have many people I know going through this and just being taken advantage of through the way. Looking for a spa jaccuzi, I can say that Pool Prime are one to give a miss, my friend had to fight for his money back which took over a year and taking them to court, and then winning, the owner still didn’t pay up till 6 months after, after more threats, and this is a big company on the island that you would think you could trust.

Airbnb and other accommodation is also another issue, rent prices have doubled in many areas, and there is just nothing available if you like to do self-catering in a holiday home, unless you will to pay top dollar for what’s available.

So I think many people left during covid, and found better lives and didn’t return, those here want the better well paid jobs, so everything else is just going to suffer. Now with sky high prices, and some of the poorest wages in Europe, it will be interesting to see what happens to Madeira in the future, gone is the good service, and the island is getting to busy that makes it not a pleasant trip for newcomers wanting to do all the tourist things.

Will be very interesting to hear from you in the comments below to you’re views as this is just my personal opinion from what I see happening.

  1. I agree with a lot of this. specially Pool Prime. Formally Piscina EGL. Absolute cowboy. I lost thousands with that company. The worst service and work you can ever experience. You could not even make it up.

  2. What is going on with you Toby ? Your blog lately is full of gloom and doom. Talk about trying to put people off visiting. Many of us are repeat customers of long standing it’s not unique to have no staff at the moment or people in jobs that are stressed I believe it will all work out so less of the gloom.
    Be Happy.

  3. I reckon you have hit the nail on the head. I also reckon things will return to near-normal at some point in the future, maybe next year? A lot of first-time visitors may well go home unimpressed and not bother returning. The old hands who have been coming for years may take a break(maybe give Os Açores a go?) and visit somewhere else but will return.

    The local government needs to buck its ideas up too.

  4. Same in Ireland, especially in the tourism industry…. It will all eventually settle down it’s a case of having too, but in the meantime patience will be a virtue as a lot of places as you say are understaffed.

  5. Tobi, it’s just not Madeira with this problem.
    Here in North Wales, which is a summer tourist hot spot. We have spent Easter with the roads and visitor attractions gridlocked. Hospitality unable to employ enough staff, and the cost of holiday accommodation doubled in price, where its available, as most hotel’s caravan parks full booked up.
    As for Madeira, we are coming over in July Booked in January. car hire with Zest. Costing £700 for 14 days. Booked riu Madeira aswell, if you book same hotel today it is now a £1000 more than I paid in January.

  6. We had 2 visits last year and had excellent service in smaller Funchal restaurants. I can’t comment on Madeira car hire, but prices have rocketed in the UK, too, in part because of shortages of new cars.

  7. All turism is suffering with Covid, and when we thought that turism life was going up, the war at Ucrain brought severe problems. Economics, less travelers for one side of Europe and more travelers to the other side. Hotels and restaurants have been closed or having much less clients, and now they have not enough people to guarantee a good service.
    Rent a cars had no clients and sent to mainland most of their cars to be sold as used cars. Now they need cars but factories are one year and more delayed to deliver. So, no cars and prices going up.
    Most probably we shall have to wait 2 or 3 years to stabilize the market.

  8. I read your blog with interest as my wife and I are ‘free travellers’, in that we prefer to make our own way and book accommodation within the community where possible. This is getting harder, particularly in coastal areas with cruise liners dominating. We will be in Madeira next week (probably for the last time). When an economy becomes dependent on tourism its character changes which is not always noticeable by the people that live there, but close your eyes and compare with 10 or 20 years ago. Being individual and having an independent identity is everything.
    You may not realise it but I fear Madeira is becoming one of the crowd.

  9. Hi Tobi – This is only to be expected when wages are so low. During the Pandemic, many really good hospitality staff left the island if they could find a good position elsewhere. Even in England, many good hospitality staff simply retrained for a better lifestyle.
    Unfortunately people are still not going out regularly and spending lots of money – but are still expecting the same service.
    It seems during the last year a lot of those who travelled to Madeira last summer were of a different vibe – and who knows – maybe they won’t return.
    Although I have my 2 lots of timeshares booked via Pestana – and my flight for August/September already confirmed from 2 years ago, I will re-schedule them all again and see how the island settles down next year.
    Covid is still a problem here. My best friend, who came to the island with me 3 years ago, and who has always been very careful and is due to have a cancer operation – has just tested positive for Covid here, because the friends she stayed with for 3 days over Easter didn’t bother to test themselves and just said they had ‘a cold’. Totally irresponsible when they knew they were supposedly ‘welcoming’ someone who is very vulnerable.
    Sorry this is long – but, as I have said before, there is still a flight problem and newer pilots not being trained properly to land in Madeira, so often people who are longing for a lovely holiday, have to return to their destination in the UK, and don’t know what will happen – as airlines are sometimes quite irresponsible.
    I won’t bang on about this again, but the island needs more investment – difficult after Covid.
    Hoping many people have a lovely holiday this year, but I doubt I will be back until next May/June and August/September next year unfortunately – and I am really missing my 2nd home.
    Love to you and your partner. Jayne

  10. Business owners just need to pay the workers a decent wage with benefits and most people will gladly take the positions lacking service. Don’t expect anyone to work for low wages, especially when the demand is high and the cost of doing business should reflect that as well.

  11. It’s a global problem and the island is scrabbling like everyone else to find its footing having been stripped of business and stability for the last 2 years. Of course there are staff shortages in every field, when coercion, blackmail and never ending restrictions make people walk away and find somewhere else that has relaxed their illegal rules. Many businesses didn’t make it through to now, hence price increases with demand…that’s inevitable and the way the world works. Inflation, fuel hikes, upcoming food shortages and LACK of CONFIDENCE for the future. Everyone grabs what they can while they can because the bubble is about to burst. Personally I don’t think we will make it through to the end of the summer….something will change the direction again and there will be another massive collapse. Most are not making long term plans, all my bookings are last minute and off the cuff. People are making decisions month by month, not looking to plan ahead. Lots are moving here, because they believe this grass is greener. They will get a shock. And as for building and construction, anyone thinking of going down that route right now would be crazy. My project is closed down and standing as a building site and will remain so. There are a shortage of materials, the cost of materials has rapidly increased and is set to continue with an economic collapse just around the corner.Many more businesses are on the verge of total wipe out. You are not doing the doom and gloom, you are seeing the reality and more people need to see it and understand it. Covid is not over, the fall out is far worse and will take years to remedy. And that would be so simple if it were only Covid to blame, but now we have a diversion from it with and I won’t mention the words…along with the screaming in your face corrupt governments that continue to print money and persist in promoting more debt. Your moan of poor service and lack of staff will be fixed soon. As sadly the restaurants will be the next casualties of this offed up situation when we all struggle to put food on our tables. When that happens the airlines won’t be bringing the customers to Madeira either. We are experiencing a windfall right now with the abundance of business. We can’t cope and that shows. But as fast as the business is here it will disappear. And that is the problem we really all need to be focussing on!

