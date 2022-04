The alert was given this morning around 11:30 am.

Despite the efforts of the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and the EMIR medical team, a foreign citizen ended up not being able to resist a cardiorespiratory arrest (CPA) in a hotel in Funchal.

The 40-year-old tourist, who was in the pool area of ​​the hotel, and did not respond to the resuscitation maneuvers and died on the spot.

The PSP was also there.

Like this: Like Loading...