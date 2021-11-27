Christmas lights go on this evening in Santa Cruz

The City Hall of Santa Cruz lights up today, November 27th, at 6.30 pm, the Christmas lights and Christmas scenes spread throughout the county. A total investment by the municipality of 250 thousand euros.

However, “given the pandemic situation”, the Santa Cruz local authority reveals that “it was decided to cancel all the planned initiatives”, namely the opening session of the lighting, street entertainment and market night.

“In any case, Santa Cruz has its doors open and invites all Santa Cruz and Madeirans to visit the Christmas glow of our county”, says the mayor in a note sent to the press.

