Wind speed is affecting air traffic at Madeira airport.

By 1pm this Saturday, at the airport station, the wind had already reached a maximum speed of 91km/h, according to data recorded by the Madeira Regional Delegation of IPMA.

It was precisely at the airport station that the second highest wind speed in the Region was recorded, just behind the 105km/h recorded at the Chão do Areeiro station.

Due to the wind between arrivals and departures, over 30 flights have been cancelled or diverted.

Like this: Like Loading...