Three airlines have already canceled 30 flights scheduled for today (arrivals and departures) in Madeira, due to bad weather conditions.

Jet2 canceled seven from Newcastle, Bristol, London, Manchester, East Midlands, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

easyJet, five from Lisbon (2), London, Bristol, Porto.

Transavia canceled the two flights from Lisbon and Porto.

Forget the calm quiet weather, we now have thunderstorms and rain.

