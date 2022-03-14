Cargo ships struggling to dock in Caniçal

The two cargo ships arriving in Madeira today are having difficulties in docking at the Port of Caniçal.

At this moment, after some waiting time, the ‘Funchalense 5’ is entering the bar with the help of the tugs ‘Comandante Passos de Gouveia’ and ‘Boqueirão’. This ship is coming from Lisbon and should have docked at 7:15 am.

The ‘Ponta do Sol’, which should have arrived at 7:00 am, although it tried to anticipate the entry into the Port of Caniçal, is waiting for the support of the tugboats. The ship comes from Ponta Delgada, Azores.

From Diário Notícias

