Madeira with 101 new cases of covid-19

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira registered today 101 new cases of covid-19. These are three imported cases (one from the United Kingdom, one from Switzerland and one from Germany) and 98 cases of local transmission.

There are also another 68 recovered cases to report, so the RAM now counts 12771 recovered cases of the disease.

The Region now counts 13518 confirmed cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 651 active cases, 61 of which are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (56 in Polyvalent Units and 5 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19). In addition, 46 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

