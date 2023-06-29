New promenade at Praia Formosa is increasingly sought after by Madeirans and tourists

Watch the video released by Grupo Pestana that designs how the new 10,000 square meter public garden will look in Formosa.

The Pestana Group and CR7 are promoters of the Formosa Bay development, in Praia Formosa, in Funchal, which will be built on the former Shell land.

As the DIÁRIO writes in its printed edition today, there was a transfer of 54,000 square meters, by the promoters, for public gardens, a promenade with an extension of 1,000 m2, covered parking between 600 and 650 public rotating spaces, 8 to 9 public and free access to the sea, with an area reserved for the installation of support to the beach, which will be concessioned.

Like this: Like Loading...