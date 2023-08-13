South Coast heavily buffeted by the swell

The strong swell is preventing bathers from cooling off on this scorching Sunday, with the maximum temperature exceeding 30 degrees.

Photo above of Fajã dos Padres this morning.

The south coast of Madeira is being hit by strong waves, preventing bathers from cooling off on this scorching Sunday, with the maximum temperature exceeding 30 degrees

According to the DIÁRIO, the beaches of Frente Mar Funchal keep their ‘doors open’, but access to the sea is prohibited, with the red flag having been hoisted, which means that the place has a high risk of drowning and incidents due to the waves, currents and other hazards.

Yesterday, the force of the sea also scared bathers, who went for a swim on the beaches of Funchal, such as Doca do Cavacas, this on a day when temperatures also exceeded 30 degrees in the Region, and which led to the red warning in the mountain areas.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...