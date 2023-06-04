THE CIDER PARTY ON AVENIDA ARRIAGA HAS ALREADY STARTED

This Sunday afternoon, at Avenida Arriaga Central Plate, the Cider Festival, an initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development, carried out through the Regional Directorate for Agriculture and Rural Development, which aims to promote and value regional cider production Natural.

At the same time, this event, which runs until Thursday, June 8th, aims to support local agriculture, catering, Madeiran talent and create yet another tourist attraction of interest to the island of Madeira.

At the start of the event, which is scheduled for today a culinary demonstration, thematic conversations and a musical performance, there are many Madeirans and tourists present at the venue, curious about this new proposal to integrate the calendar of regional events.

From Jornal Madeira

